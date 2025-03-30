Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.92 and traded as high as $13.00. Equitable Financial shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Equitable Financial Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter. Equitable Financial had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 5.81%.

About Equitable Financial

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; recorder checks; online and mobile banking; remote deposit capture; voice banking; credit card processing; debit and gift cards; and safe deposit boxes.

