Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) & Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF – Get Free Report) and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Dialog Semiconductor and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Dialog Semiconductor alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dialog Semiconductor 5.72% 16.55% 13.08% Alpha and Omega Semiconductor -3.46% -0.23% -0.18%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dialog Semiconductor and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dialog Semiconductor $1.38 billion 4.17 $84.50 million $3.32 24.22 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor $666.40 million 1.15 -$11.08 million ($0.80) -32.54

Volatility & Risk

Dialog Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dialog Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dialog Semiconductor has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a beta of 2.56, meaning that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.0% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Dialog Semiconductor and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dialog Semiconductor 0 0 0 0 0.00 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 1 0 2 0 2.33

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $38.67, indicating a potential upside of 48.55%. Given Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is more favorable than Dialog Semiconductor.

Summary

Dialog Semiconductor beats Alpha and Omega Semiconductor on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dialog Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Dialog Semiconductor Plc engages in the design, development, and marketing of integrated circuit (IC) products. It operates through the following segments: Custom Mixed Signal (CMS), Advanced Mixed Signal (AMS), Connectivity and Audio (C&A), and Industrial IoT. The CMS segment provides custom ICs designed to meet the needs of the customers in the mobile, industrial, automotive, computing and storage markets. The AMS segment offers standard products including CMICs, AC/DC converter solutions for smaller, fast charging power adaptors for portable devices as well as LED drivers for backlighting and solid state lighting products. The C&A segment includes standard products incorporating short-range wireless, digital cordless, Bluetooth low energy, VoIP, and low-power Wi-Fi technologies. The Industrial IoT segment consists of products enabling smart factory and building automation including non-volatile memory (NVM) ICs, industrial communication ICs, custom-designed ASICs and embedded systems, servers, and software. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding. The company also provides power ICs that deliver power, as well as control and regulate the power management variables, such as the flow of current and level of voltage. Its power ICs are used in flat panel displays, TVs, notebooks, graphic cards, servers, DVD/Blu-Ray players, set-top boxes, and networking equipment. In addition, the company offers transient voltage suppressors, analog switch, and electromagnetic interference filter for notebooks, desktop PCs, tablets, flat panel displays, TVs, smart phones, and portable electronic devices; and 650V and 1200V SiC MOSFET. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.