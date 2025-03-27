MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $876.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.88 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

MillerKnoll Price Performance

Shares of MillerKnoll stock opened at $18.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average is $23.16. MillerKnoll has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.22.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded MillerKnoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Sidoti raised shares of MillerKnoll to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Featured Articles

