Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 25 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $509.03 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $364.17 and a one year high of $616.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $559.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $532.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.41, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Leerink Partners upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.86.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total transaction of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,955,015. The trade was a 27.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total value of $5,763,494.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,925.28. This represents a 68.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,621 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

