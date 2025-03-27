Judges Scientific’s (JDG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Judges Scientific (LON:JDG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a £106 ($136.47) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

LON:JDG traded up GBX 40 ($0.51) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 8,000 ($103.00). 9,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,010. The stock has a market cap of £525.21 million, a PE ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.83. Judges Scientific has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,760 ($87.03) and a fifty-two week high of £122.50 ($157.72). The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7,495.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,555.01.

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 283.40 ($3.65) EPS for the quarter. Judges Scientific had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 17.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Judges Scientific will post 402.5824271 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 74.80 ($0.96) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Judges Scientific’s previous dividend of $29.70. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Judges Scientific’s payout ratio is 43.09%.

Judges Scientific plc (AIM: JDG), is a group focused on acquiring and developing companies in the scientific instrument sector. The Group now consists of 22 businesses acquired since 2005.

The acquired companies are primarily UK-based with products sold worldwide to a diverse range of markets including: higher education institutions, scientific research facilities, manufacturers and regulatory authorities.

