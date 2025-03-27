Judges Scientific’s (JDG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Judges Scientific (LON:JDG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a £106 ($136.47) target price on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.
Judges Scientific Trading Up 0.5 %
Judges Scientific (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 283.40 ($3.65) EPS for the quarter. Judges Scientific had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 17.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Judges Scientific will post 402.5824271 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Judges Scientific Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 74.80 ($0.96) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Judges Scientific’s previous dividend of $29.70. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Judges Scientific’s payout ratio is 43.09%.
Judges Scientific Company Profile
Judges Scientific plc (AIM: JDG), is a group focused on acquiring and developing companies in the scientific instrument sector. The Group now consists of 22 businesses acquired since 2005.
The acquired companies are primarily UK-based with products sold worldwide to a diverse range of markets including: higher education institutions, scientific research facilities, manufacturers and regulatory authorities.
