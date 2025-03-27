StrikePoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Shares Up 19.4% – Should You Buy?

StrikePoint Gold Inc. (CVE:SKP – Get Free Report) shot up 19.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 420,388 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,227% from the average session volume of 31,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

StrikePoint Gold Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.96.

About StrikePoint Gold

StrikePoint Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.

