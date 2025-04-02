Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 6,998 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,998 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 238.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $212,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

VRP opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.39. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $23.40 and a 1 year high of $24.67.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.1031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

