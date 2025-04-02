Summit Financial LLC Buys Shares of 37,500 Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 57,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 478.3% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of COPX opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.23. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $36.79 and a 12-month high of $52.90.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

