Allstate Corp Acquires Shares of 2,658 Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $201.07 on Wednesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.45 and a twelve month high of $217.84. The company has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of -804.28 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.34.

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $38,227,431.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,580,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,822,344.90. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 3,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $741,037.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,558,753.30. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 199,234 shares of company stock valued at $39,970,790. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Zscaler from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $222.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.35.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

