Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 13,072 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,072 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $5,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 287,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,122,000 after acquiring an additional 148,916 shares during the period. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $2,718,000. Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 60,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after buying an additional 38,879 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,623,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 88,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,106,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Insider Activity

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $269,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,232.32. The trade was a 67.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ELF. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.24.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ELF

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

ELF stock opened at $64.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.75 and its 200 day moving average is $105.03. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.35 and a 52 week high of $219.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.