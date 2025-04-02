Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Holdings Trimmed by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1,069.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $54.71 on Wednesday. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $54.10 and a one year high of $73.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.66%. Analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hexcel from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen raised shares of Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Hexcel from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Hexcel from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

Get Our Latest Report on Hexcel

Hexcel Profile

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.