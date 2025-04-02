Allstate Corp Purchases Shares of 8,665 Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Allstate Corp bought a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,161,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,260,000 after purchasing an additional 484,877 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,468,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,286,000 after buying an additional 1,207,621 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,570,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,449,000 after acquiring an additional 700,332 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,025,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,860,000 after acquiring an additional 834,225 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 20.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,610,000 after acquiring an additional 884,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,354.48. This trade represents a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $2,418,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,631,224. This trade represents a 7.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,432 shares of company stock worth $7,159,599. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of DT stock opened at $47.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.12. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $63.00.
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
