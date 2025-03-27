Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Short Interest Update

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPXSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays upgraded Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Performance

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Increases Dividend

Shares of SPXSY opened at $43.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.93 and its 200-day moving average is $45.81. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.7609 per share. This is a positive change from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions it operates through three segments: Steam Thermal Solutions; Electric Thermal Solutions; and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

