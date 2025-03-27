TD Private Client Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palogic Value Management L.P. boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 126,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,607,000. Bank of Marin boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. North Forty Two & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,803,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 344,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 47,971 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SRLN opened at $41.24 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.71 and a 1 year high of $42.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.73.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

