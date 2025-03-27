EntryPoint Capital LLC Acquires 4,182 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in CareDx by 37.8% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $449,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,596,000 after acquiring an additional 13,547 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in CareDx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $681,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of CareDx from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised CareDx from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CareDx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $18.23 on Thursday. CareDx, Inc has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $34.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average of $23.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.95.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $86.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.56 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 53.70% and a negative net margin of 45.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

