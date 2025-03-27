TD Private Client Wealth LLC Invests $39,000 in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,525,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $265,874,000 after purchasing an additional 237,979 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 3,444.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 300,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,391,000 after buying an additional 292,226 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 35,069 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 7,136 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total transaction of $836,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,017 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,577.01. This represents a 11.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $25,426.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,607,324.64. The trade was a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKSI opened at $87.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.19. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $147.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.75.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 18.94%. On average, analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 31.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MKSI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.08.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

