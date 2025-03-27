The Buckle, Inc. (BKE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on April 29th

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Buckle has raised its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years. Buckle has a payout ratio of 35.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Buckle alerts:

Buckle Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:BKE opened at $39.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.17. Buckle has a 12-month low of $34.67 and a 12-month high of $54.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Buckle

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Buckle had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 44.11%. The firm had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Buckle’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total transaction of $888,069.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,698,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,763,111.76. The trade was a 1.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,269 shares of company stock valued at $3,952,882. Company insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Buckle from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Buckle

Buckle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.