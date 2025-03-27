Tyler Stone Wealth Management Sells 14,500 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,776 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,510,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,162,891,000 after buying an additional 4,103,553 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in Intel by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 28,898 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 19,625 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,827,123 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $113,244,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, InvesTrust purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,696,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $23.42 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $45.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average is $22.09. The stock has a market cap of $101.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Hsbc Global Res raised Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.04.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

