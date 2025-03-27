Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,242 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 5,810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 43,838 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,035 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 616.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 30,256 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 26,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 30,101 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 31,983 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $2,060,025.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 736,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,413,489.20. The trade was a 4.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $125,345.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,184 shares in the company, valued at $11,604,868.80. This trade represents a 1.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,547 shares of company stock worth $4,275,553. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $61.80 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.36.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.14). Cisco Systems had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 26.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BNP Paribas raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.63.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

