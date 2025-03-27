281 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Acquired by Graney & King LLC

Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 281 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Wedbush increased their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.12.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $97.97 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $117.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.