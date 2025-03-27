Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.52 and traded as high as $4.07. Vallourec shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 9,276 shares.

Vallourec Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.52. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.42.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. Vallourec had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vallourec S.A. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes; Mine & Forests; and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes and onshore rigid line pipes; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections.

