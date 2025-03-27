Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.14 and traded as high as $6.50. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 554,959 shares traded.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

