Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Worldline Stock Performance

Worldline stock opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3.75. Worldline has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $6.88.

Worldline Company Profile

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

