WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Declares Dividend of $0.42 (NYSEARCA:DEM)

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.
WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA DEM opened at $42.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.09. WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $39.36 and a 52 week high of $45.47.
About WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund
Read More
