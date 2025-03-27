WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Declares Dividend of $0.42 (NYSEARCA:DEM)

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DEM opened at $42.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.09. WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $39.36 and a 52 week high of $45.47.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

