Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,471 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 78,680 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Civista Bancshares were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Civista Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 25,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CIVB shares. DA Davidson set a $27.00 price target on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Civista Bancshares from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

Shares of CIVB opened at $19.72 on Thursday. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $23.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 33.66%.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

