Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) Announces Earnings Results

Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (1.11) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Aeorema Communications had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 1.46%.

Aeorema Communications Price Performance

Shares of AEO traded down GBX 1.34 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 43.66 ($0.57). The company had a trading volume of 7,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,521. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87. Aeorema Communications has a 12-month low of GBX 41.11 ($0.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 67 ($0.87). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 46.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 51.82. The company has a market capitalization of £4.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Aeorema Communications alerts:

About Aeorema Communications

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, devises and delivers corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It assists clients with venue sourcing, event management, and incentive travel. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011.

Receive News & Ratings for Aeorema Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeorema Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.