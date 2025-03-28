Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) Announces Earnings Results

Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (1.11) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Aeorema Communications had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 1.46%.
Aeorema Communications Price Performance
Shares of AEO traded down GBX 1.34 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 43.66 ($0.57). The company had a trading volume of 7,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,521. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87. Aeorema Communications has a 12-month low of GBX 41.11 ($0.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 67 ($0.87). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 46.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 51.82. The company has a market capitalization of £4.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.91.
About Aeorema Communications
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aeorema Communications
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Ibotta Stock: Why the Buyback Looks Like a Bullish Bet
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Joby Aviation Stock: Analyst Confidence and Smart Money Align
Receive News & Ratings for Aeorema Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeorema Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.