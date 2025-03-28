Everplay Group (LON:EVPL) Announces Earnings Results

Everplay Group (LON:EVPL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 24.10 ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Everplay Group had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.18%.

LON EVPL traded up GBX 21.48 ($0.28) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 276.48 ($3.58). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,505,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,837. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 234.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 229.63. Everplay Group has a twelve month low of GBX 192.50 ($2.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 277 ($3.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of £397.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,416.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVPL. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.92) price objective on shares of Everplay Group in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Everplay Group in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Everplay Group from GBX 360 ($4.66) to GBX 365 ($4.73) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 321.25 ($4.16).

everplay group plc is a leading global indie games label developer and publisher of premium video games and apps, with a portfolio of over 140 premium, high-quality titles across PC, console and mobile.

The Group was founded in 1990, and everplay (formerly Team17 Group plc) successfully listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2018.

