Everplay Group (LON:EVPL) Announces Earnings Results

Everplay Group (LON:EVPL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 24.10 ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Everplay Group had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.18%.
Everplay Group Stock Performance
LON EVPL traded up GBX 21.48 ($0.28) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 276.48 ($3.58). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,505,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,837. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 234.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 229.63. Everplay Group has a twelve month low of GBX 192.50 ($2.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 277 ($3.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of £397.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,416.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.31.
Everplay Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Everplay Group
everplay group plc is a leading global indie games label developer and publisher of premium video games and apps, with a portfolio of over 140 premium, high-quality titles across PC, console and mobile.
The Group was founded in 1990, and everplay (formerly Team17 Group plc) successfully listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2018.
