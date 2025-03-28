UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Acquires 90,289 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 349,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 90,289 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,013,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,656,000 after buying an additional 674,556 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Pfizer by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 4,276,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,459,000 after purchasing an additional 465,700 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 44,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,313 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at $710,684.55. The trade was a 235.84 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $25.05 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $142.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.