Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Holdings Cut by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 22,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,044,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $126,105,000 after acquiring an additional 20,184 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 2,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 19,624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 3.2 %
AMD stock opened at $106.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.14. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.73 and a 52-week high of $187.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.
Advanced Micro Devices Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Advanced Micro Devices
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.