Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Holdings Cut by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 22,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,044,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $126,105,000 after acquiring an additional 20,184 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 2,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 19,624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.72.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 3.2 %

AMD stock opened at $106.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.14. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.73 and a 52-week high of $187.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.