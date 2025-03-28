Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 452,400 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the February 28th total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 30.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Interactive Strength

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Interactive Strength stock. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Connective Capital Management LLC owned about 1.81% of Interactive Strength as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Strength alerts:

Interactive Strength Trading Down 2.4 %

Interactive Strength stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. Interactive Strength has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $1,160.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -1.49.

Interactive Strength Company Profile

Interactive Strength Inc, doing business as FORME, operates digital fitness platform that provides connected fitness hardware products and related accessories in the United States. The company offers the Forme Studio, a fitness mirror with touchscreen display; and the Forme Studio Lift, a fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Strength Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Strength and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.