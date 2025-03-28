Providence Capital Advisors LLC Has $391,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,208,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,698,000 after acquiring an additional 60,306 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 24.7% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth about $881,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $1,146.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $950.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,009.72.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $822.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.21, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $711.40 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $842.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $837.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

