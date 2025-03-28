AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $504,000 Investment in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,923,000 after purchasing an additional 196,783 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,169,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,622,000 after purchasing an additional 520,113 shares during the last quarter. Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,492,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 367.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 12,922 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $45.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.26. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.