4,313 Shares in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,601.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 22.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CBRL. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.13.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Down 3.1 %

CBRL stock opened at $40.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $890.97 million, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $73.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.42.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.