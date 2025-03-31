WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $254,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,685 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,083,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,980,630,000 after purchasing an additional 57,182,803 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,106,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,278,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497,321 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 11,976,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348,185 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $55,456,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 420.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,042,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $63,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BNP Paribas raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.37.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $9.73 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.28.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

