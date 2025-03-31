WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $297,000 Stock Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in RH were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in RH by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of RH by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in RH by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in RH by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.73, for a total transaction of $268,038.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.27, for a total value of $4,162,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,380 shares of company stock worth $28,922,379 over the last quarter. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RH shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded RH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $435.00 to $530.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on RH from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of RH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of RH from $500.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.25.

RH stock opened at $236.26 on Monday. RH has a fifty-two week low of $212.04 and a fifty-two week high of $457.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $335.63 and a 200-day moving average of $352.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.89, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.50.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

