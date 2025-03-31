WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stock Position in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,718 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in DocGo were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in DocGo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocGo during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of DocGo in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in DocGo by 100.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 25,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

DocGo Stock Down 3.3 %

DocGo stock opened at $2.64 on Monday. DocGo Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $5.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.92. The company has a market cap of $269.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on DCGO shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of DocGo from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.85 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on DocGo from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.89.

DocGo Company Profile

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

