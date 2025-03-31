WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Free Report) by 514.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,959 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Paysign were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYS. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Paysign by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paysign in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paysign by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Paysign by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Paysign by 257.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 32,245 shares in the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PAYS shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Paysign in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Paysign in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Paysign in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $388,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,336,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,289,113.04. This represents a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,936,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,397,698.78. The trade was a 1.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 468,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,662 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Paysign Stock Performance

Shares of PAYS stock opened at $2.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.48 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.93. Paysign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $5.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average is $3.21.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 million. Paysign had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 14.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paysign, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paysign Profile

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

