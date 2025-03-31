11,378 Shares in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 217,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after acquiring an additional 57,398 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,607,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the third quarter valued at $944,000. Illumine Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter worth $833,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 64,926.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 14,933 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Northwest Pipe

In related news, CFO Aaron Wilkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,548. This represents a 4.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWPX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sidoti raised Northwest Pipe to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Northwest Pipe from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Northwest Pipe Stock Performance

Shares of NWPX stock opened at $41.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $412.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $31.16 and a fifty-two week high of $57.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.93.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

See Also

