Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Shares Up 18.2% – Time to Buy?

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 18.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Approximately 413,162,344 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 561% from the average daily volume of 62,507,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Trading Up 18.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of £4.13 million, a P/E ratio of -496.18 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.03.

Bezant Resources Company Profile

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

