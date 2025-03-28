Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Stock Price Up 13.6% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) traded up 13.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). 376,482,781 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 508% from the average session volume of 61,915,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Stock Up 18.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of £4.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -496.18 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.03.

Bezant Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bezant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bezant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.