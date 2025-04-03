OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $1.18 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,343,000. Strategent Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $567.20 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $496.30 and a twelve month high of $616.22. The firm has a market cap of $584.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $589.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $589.77.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

