Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Shares Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $96.98 and last traded at $98.02. Approximately 2,360,407 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 8,789,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

Walt Disney Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $177.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

