OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes $774,000 Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,367,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,815,000 after purchasing an additional 559,276 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,375,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,319,000 after acquiring an additional 60,980 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 2,113,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,293,000 after acquiring an additional 58,482 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,789,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,664,000 after acquiring an additional 83,348 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,552,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,292,000 after purchasing an additional 97,458 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $27.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.81. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.65.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

