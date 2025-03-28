ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.12, with a volume of 1155723 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARR. BTIG Research initiated coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Down 3.3 %

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.59 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is -669.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ARMOUR Residential REIT

In related news, Director Stewart J. Paperin sold 24,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $466,720.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,817.14. This represents a 98.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Hain sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $45,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,749.51. The trade was a 26.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,865,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,046,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,031,000 after acquiring an additional 895,433 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,628,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,721,000 after purchasing an additional 754,582 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 486.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 814,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 675,259 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1,204.2% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 350,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after buying an additional 323,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Further Reading

