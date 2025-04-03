HC Wainwright Estimates Cabaletta Bio FY2029 Earnings

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2029 earnings estimates for Cabaletta Bio in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.00) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cabaletta Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.34) per share.

CABA has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Cabaletta Bio from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cabaletta Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Cabaletta Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ CABA opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92. Cabaletta Bio has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $19.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,074,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 400,282 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,634,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,250,000 after acquiring an additional 597,828 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,265,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 598,607 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 16,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 831,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 550,700 shares during the last quarter.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

