Cynosure Group LLC Has $319,000 Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Cynosure Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adero Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Mindset Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE BR opened at $246.68 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.30 and a 1-year high of $247.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.66 and a 200-day moving average of $228.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 95,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total value of $22,590,921.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,973,188.84. This trade represents a 36.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brett Keller sold 5,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total transaction of $1,308,256.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,854.40. This trade represents a 25.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,754 shares of company stock worth $29,397,793. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

