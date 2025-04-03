Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Shares Up 5.6% – Time to Buy?

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) traded up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.04 and last traded at $22.28. 4,847,496 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 10,639,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NBIS shares. DA Davidson began coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.89 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.34 and its 200-day moving average is $27.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nebius Group stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 343,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 0.15% of Nebius Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

