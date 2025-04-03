Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Given New $16.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Curis in a report on Saturday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Curis Stock Up 1.4 %

Curis stock opened at $1.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 3.49. Curis has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $17.49.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.11. Curis had a negative net margin of 443.35% and a negative return on equity of 923.37%. The company had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Curis will post -7.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Curis by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 59,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curis by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Curis by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 17,820 shares during the period. M28 Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Curis by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 521,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 99,108 shares during the period. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in Curis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $607,000. 29.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

