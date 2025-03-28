Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08, Zacks reports.

Humacyte Stock Down 10.2 %

Shares of HUMA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,664,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,417. Humacyte has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $9.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average of $4.53. The company has a market cap of $227.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on HUMA shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.71.

Humacyte Company Profile

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

