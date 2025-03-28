Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19), Zacks reports.
Aerovate Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AVTE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.52. 2,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,416. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43. The company has a market cap of $72.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.01. Aerovate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $32.42.
Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile
