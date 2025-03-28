Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19), Zacks reports.

Aerovate Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVTE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.52. 2,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,416. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43. The company has a market cap of $72.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.01. Aerovate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $32.42.

Get Aerovate Therapeutics alerts:

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.